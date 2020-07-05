Kano Hisbah impound tricycle loaded with 100 cartons of alcohol

Kindly Share This Story:

…rider now at large

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State Hisbah corps also known as the Shariah police say it has intercepted a tricycle fully loaded with 100 cartons of alcohol while trying to smuggle the intoxicants into the state capital.

The rider of the tricycle it said had fled as he is now at large.

It was also gathered that the alcohol were of different varieties in sachet, medium and large bottles concealed under the rider and passenger seat areas of the tricycle.

The Commander General of the corps, Dr. Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina while inspecting the items at the weekend in Hisbah headquarters, however, decried activities of some of the tricycle operators whom he said allowed themselves to be used or hired to smuggle intoxicants into the state.

A statement by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Lawan Ibrahim Fagge quoted the Commander General as saying the tricycle operators should be wary of the activities of some errant among them who hide in the name of the tricycle business but engaged in a crime act.

According to the statement, “as a result of co-ordinated reports the tricycle fully loaded with 100 cartoons of alcohol was successfully caught and the rider is at large.

“Dr. Ibn Sina further explained that an investigation revealed that, unscrupulous elements among the tricycle riders, were being hired several times trying to smuggle into the state capital intoxicants substances like alcohols, etc. but failed this time, urging security agents in the state to redouble efforts to curtail the situations.

“He also advised all various stakeholders in the tricycle business (riders, owners and associations) in the state to continue collaborative efforts and evolving more ways towards fishing out erring individuals among them that invaded in the business and engage into smuggling alcohols, Indian hemp, and other dangerous drugs, before they could dent the integrity between them and that of customers as such may led government to take harsh measure on their business.

“He however enjoined people in the state to reports any suspicious move either by a group of persons or individuals to the nearest authority, before they could endanger lives or properties, as the issue of security is every bodies’ affairs.

“The Commander General expressed satisfaction over the cordial relationship that exists between Hisbah Board and the general public, adding that, this positive move would no doubts assisted in the trimming of the rate of immoral acts among the youth and crimes in the state”.

