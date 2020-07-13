Kano Emirate bans indiscriminate horse riding

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano Emirate has on Monday announced the banning of indiscriminate horse riding and unofficial organizing of durbar in the metropolis of the ancient city which had led to injuries, loss of lives, and properties of passers-by and other road users.

The Secretary, Durbar Committee of the Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Lamido Abdullahi Sanusi disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen in the state.

Sanusi said the decision to ban the activities of horse riders followed several complaints received by the Emirate and a situation where some unscrupulous elements hiding under the activities to wreak havoc and carryout nefarious activities on the residents.

According to him, “Following the continuous complaints received by the Emir of Kano over indiscriminate horse riding resulting in cases of injuries of the aged and children, unscrupulous elements hiding on the riding of a horse to carry out robbery and nefarious activities on the residents.

“The emir of Kano directed the Durbar Committee of the emirate Council to enter into consultation with experts on security and the government with a view to finding a lasting solution.

“They are thereby instructed not to conduct such a show within the nooks and crannies, the communities or the main roads or where it would pose a threat to people’s safety in its entirety.

“We are highly disturbed by the rising spate of atrocities committed by the horse riders and some unscrupulous elements who often hide under the activities to wreak havoc on innocent people. We were inundated with the report that at some point, passers-by were being robbed of their cell-phones and money by miscreants using dangerous weapons to scare innocent people.

“It is in view of this that we call on the public to comply with these guidelines and the directives are given. We will not hesitate to take prompt legal action against anyone who flouted the rules with impunity. We cannot just fold our arms and allow some irresponsible elements to perpetrate their nefarious activities,” Sanusi however said.

