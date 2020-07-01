Kano court remands man, 32, in prison custody for allegedly raping octogenarian

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Kano has on Wednesday remanded a 32-year-old man, Mohammed Zulfaralu in a correctional facility for allegedly raping an octogenarian.

The Presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Muhammad Idris, ordered the remand of Zulfaralu till 20th July when the case was adjourned for further mention.

Zulfaralu, a resident of Gidan Kwana, Kwanar Dangora Village, was charged to court on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and rape.

The prosecutor, ASP Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that one Abubakar Yusuf, of Kwanar Dangora, reported at the Kwanan Dangora Police Division Kano, on June 8 that sometimes in the month of Nov. 2019, the defendant trespassed into the complainant 85-year-old mother’s house situated at Unguwar Rimi Kwanar Dangora, and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

Gawuna said that the offense contravenes sections 344 and 283 of the penal code.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Similarly, the defendant Zulfaralu was also arraigned for trespass and attempt to rape three housewives.

The prosecutor said that one Hamza Shu’aibu, Sani Sama’ila, and Yusuf Sani all of Kwanar Dangora Village, jointly reported the matter at Kwanar Dangora Divisional, on June 5 that on the fateful day (June 5th) and at about 2:00 p.m, the defendant trespassed into their houses situated at Kwanar Dangora and attempted to have sexual intercourse with their wives.

The presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Muhammad Idris however adjourned the matter till July 20th for further mention.

Vanguard

