Breaking News
Translate

Kano CJ directs reopening of courts

On 7:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Mechanic bags 3 months’ imprisonment for belonging to Aiye society

Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, has directed Magistrate Courts to reopen for normal activities on Monday, July 6.

The Public Relations Officer of the state’s Judiciary, Mr. Baba Ibrahim, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

Sagir said that the directives followed easing of the COVID-19 lockdown by the state government.

READ ALSO:Inter chief reveals Barca target hasn’t ’shown the slightest desire to leave’

“All Magistrates’ in the state should resume court sitting immediately,” Sagir was quoted as saying in the statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sagir had on March 25, directed for the suspension of the court sitting, in compliance with the COVID-19 lockdown imposed to stem further spread of the pandemic in the state.

NAN reports also that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday announced a total eased of restrictions in view of the successes recorded in the campaign against the pandemic.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!