Kano Anti-corruption institute to take off soon — Chairman

By Bashir Bello

Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimingado says plans are underway to ensure a smooth take-off of the newly established Kano Anti-corruption institute in the state.

Rimingado made this known when he received on a courtesy call the Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Kano office, Ahmad Ado Dadin-Kowa in his office.

He said the establishment of the institute would play a vital role in the aspect of training personnel who serve as key actors in the fight against corruption.

The anti-graft agency Chairman said that it was working assiduously in the aspect of fighting corruption as well as recieving complaints of the public as it has in the last four years established offices in all the forty-four local government areas of the state to that effect.

“The positions of the management who would manage the affairs of the institute would soon be published in the national dailies.

“I would make sure that the institute operates pure academics without interference,” Rimingado said.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner, Alhaji Ahmad Ado Dadin Kowa said the establishment of the anti-corruption institute would go a long way in the fight against corruption in state and the nation at large.

Dadinkowa, however, said the purpose of their visit was to strengthen the harmonious working relationship that existed between the two agencies.

Vanguard News

