Kano abducted kids: Ganduje inaugurate c’ttee to implement probe report

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Saturday inaugurated a committee to implement report on the probe into the abduction of some kids in 2019 from the state and sold in far away Anambra State.

Recall that, after the disturbing scenario leading to the abduction of about nine children, the Governor was said to have launched a Judicial Commission of Inquiry on 31st October 2019, which was given 4 weeks to critically look into the incident with a view to unravelling the circumstances that led to the perpetuation of that crime, where the children were abducted and taken to.

The inquiry commission led by the retired Judge, Justice Wada Abubakar Umar Rano, had February this year completed its investigation and submitted its findings to the state government.

A statement by Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar made available to newsmen in the state on Saturday, however, revealed that Governor Ganduje inaugurated Justice Wada Abubakar Umar Rano to implement the Inquiry commission report.

Anwar quoted the Governor as saying, “After we received the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, we understood that the recommendations as important as they are should best be implemented by those who made the suggestions.

“There are no better persons to implement these recommendations than you, who made the recommendations. There is a difference between your former Commission of Inquiry and this Implementation Committee. Your first Committee was time-bound. And this one is without any limited time.”

He further explained that “Crime being a continuous process, your work should also be a continuous process. Because we want to rest assured that this report will not be dumped, is part of the major reasons why we are revolving you for this assignment.

“The then Commission of Inquiry was given the mandate of looking into such cases of missing persons from the year 2010 to 2019. When Kano 9 children were found in far away Anambra state. Justice Wada Umar Rano was mandated to Chair the Commission.

“The Implementation Committee membership was drawn from both public and private organisations and civil society groups.”

