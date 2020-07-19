Kane hits brace as Spurs dent Leicester’s top-four ambitions

Kindly Share This Story:

Tottenham put a serious dent in Leicester City’s Champions League hopes as their late-season resurgence under Jose Mourinho continued, Harry Kane scoring twice in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Spurs climbed above Wolves into sixth place in the table as they coasted to a fourth successive home triumph in the Premier League, their best run since moving into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After a brace away at Newcastle United on Wednesday, Kane’s clinical finishing epitomised a ruthless performance from Mourinho’s side, who exposed opponents left shorthanded at the back due to injuries and suspension.

While the hosts are peaking towards the delayed conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign, Leicester are in danger of dropping out of the top four at the wrong time.

The Foxes remain fourth for now on goal difference but have played a game more than nearest rivals Manchester United – their opponents in the final round of fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers’ depleted team fell behind in unfortunate circumstances; Son Heung-min’s right-footed shot was heading wide of the target before taking a deflection off James Justin to wrong-foot Kasper Schmeichel.

The visitors responded well to the early setback but only had themselves to blame for conceding again in the 37th minute, carelessly caught short of numbers as Spurs countered quickly after dealing with a corner.

ALSO READ: Southampton push Bournemouth closer to relegation

Lucas Moura’s through ball allowed Kane to steer a left-footed shot across the advancing Schmeichel and into the net.

The England striker used his right to add another before the half-time interval, sublimely curling home as Leicester failed to close down space once he cut inside to open up a shooting opportunity.

An offside flag denied Kane a potential hat-trick but Spurs were able to coast through the second half with few concerns. In contrast, Rodgers and Leicester have plenty to ponder after this chastening defeat in the capital.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: