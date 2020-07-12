Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Kamaru Usman: Good things, great people still come out of Nigeria – Buhari

On 6:24 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kamaru Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Kamarudeen Usman on the successful defence of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title with an emphatic win over Jorge Masvidal.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari commended the courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands.

According to the president, as the first African-born and Nigerian UFC Champion, Usman has reminded the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: UFC: Kamaru Usman outclasses Masvidal to retain welterweight title

While the global COVID-19 pandemic may have brought gloom to many families and nations, the President expressed delight and appreciation that Usman has lifted the nation spirits with another professional performance.

He said this had also proven that things would surely get better at the fullness of time “when we remain committed to our vision’’.

The president wished Usman the very best and more victories in his career and prayed that like fine wine, he improves with age.(NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!