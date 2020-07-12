Kamaru Usman: Good things, great people still come out of Nigeria – Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Kamarudeen Usman on the successful defence of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title with an emphatic win over Jorge Masvidal.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari commended the courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands.

According to the president, as the first African-born and Nigerian UFC Champion, Usman has reminded the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

While the global COVID-19 pandemic may have brought gloom to many families and nations, the President expressed delight and appreciation that Usman has lifted the nation spirits with another professional performance.

He said this had also proven that things would surely get better at the fullness of time “when we remain committed to our vision’’.

The president wished Usman the very best and more victories in his career and prayed that like fine wine, he improves with age.(NAN)

