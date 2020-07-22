Vanguard Logo

KAB unveils Nollywood couple as Brand Ambassador

It is no more a rumour that Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun are one of the best Nollywood couples who are doing well as actors and also as business partners.

It is their uniqueness that captivated the KAB Constructions LTD, a leading and respected real estate construction company who’s vision is to build the future and restructure the past to go beyond all other actors in the Nollywood industry and settle with the talented celebrity couple with like minds,

This deal is coming at a point when celebrity influencing has become a landmark for every goal-orientated organisation and her brand.

The unveiling of the two big shots and the signing of the deed of agreement was witnessed by two Royalties who stood as representatives of The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the day was also blessed by Alfa Sugar and Prophet Genesis on 19th July 2020 at the prestigious Radisson Hotel, GRA Ikeja.

