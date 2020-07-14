Breaking News
JUST IN: Okowa, family test negative for COVID-19

Dame Okowa
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (left) and his wife Dame Edith, during the 3rd Session of the 6th Synod of the Diocese of Ika Church of Nigeria-Anglican Communion, held at Cathedral Church of St’ Jonh, Agbor.

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith and daughter have tested negative to COVID-19.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, made this known in a statement in Asaba on Tuesday, and said that other members of the First Family also tested negative to the virus.

Ifeajika recalled that the governor and his wife tested positive to the virus on July 1 and went into isolation for necessary treatment. Their daughter had tested positive to the virus a few days earlier.

“The governor gave God all the glory and praise and expressed appreciation to all Deltans and other Nigerians who interceded for the family in prayers.

“He appealed to all residents in the state to obey all instructions and regulations targeted at combating and stemming the transmission of COVID-19 in the state,’’ he said.

