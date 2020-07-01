JUST IN:FG borrows N1.54trn through bond auctions in H1’2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Babajide Komolafe

The Federal Government borrowed N1.54 trillion from domestic investors through bond auctions conducted by the Debt Management Office (DMO) in the first half of the year (H1’2020).

These include N1.37 trillion borrowed through the monthly FGN bond auctions from January to June; N2.27 billion borrowed through the monthly FGN Savings Bonds from January to March; and N162.55 billion borrowed through the Sukuk bond auction held in June.

