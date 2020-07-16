Just in: Senator Sani Musa loses uncle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has lost his uncle, Alhaji Ahmad Kwatu.

According to Senator Musa, the late Alhaji Ahmad Kwatu died on Wednesday and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Senator Sani Musa who was in attendance to observe and pay last respect to his deceased uncle, prayed that Allah forgives his shortcomings and grant him Jannah.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Minna, Alhaji Musa Fari immediately after the Zuhur Prayers in Paiko Jummat Mosque and later buried at the Paiko Central burial ground.

