Breaking News
Translate

JUST IN: Okowa, his wife, daughter test negative to COVID-19

On 12:13 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ifeanyi Okowa marks 61 birthday, Onuesoke
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

By Festus Ahon

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith and daughter have tested negative to COVID-19.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, Tuesday, said other members of the First Family also tested negative to the virus.

Also read: Police arrest woman, 73, for allegedly killing 83-yr-old husband in Abia

Recall that the governor and his wife tested positive to the virus on July 1 after their daughter tested positive few days earlier and went into isolation for necessary treatment.

Ifeajika said: “The governor gave God all the glory and praise and expressed appreciation to all Deltans and other Nigerians who interceded for the family in prayers.

“He appealed to all residents in the state to obey all instructions and regulations targeted at combating and stemming the transmission of COVID-19 in the state”.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!