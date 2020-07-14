JUST IN: Okowa, his wife, daughter test negative to COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith and daughter have tested negative to COVID-19.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, Tuesday, said other members of the First Family also tested negative to the virus.

Recall that the governor and his wife tested positive to the virus on July 1 after their daughter tested positive few days earlier and went into isolation for necessary treatment.

Ifeajika said: “The governor gave God all the glory and praise and expressed appreciation to all Deltans and other Nigerians who interceded for the family in prayers.

“He appealed to all residents in the state to obey all instructions and regulations targeted at combating and stemming the transmission of COVID-19 in the state”.

