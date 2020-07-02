Just in: Niger APC passes ‘Vote Of No Confidence’ on chairman, secretary, treasurer; appoints 3 others

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Saidu Galkago is the new acting APC Chairman, Niger State with Suleiman Abdullahi as Acting Secretary and Ahmed Usman Madaki as Acting Treasurer.

The decision was taken on ground of financial misconduct, Disregard to Party’s Constitution and Gross Misconduct leveled against the Erstwhile State Chairman Engr. Jibrin Imam, Secretary Barr. M.A. Liman and Treasurer Mr. Shafi’i Abdulsalam.

Details soon…

Vanguard News

