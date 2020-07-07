Just in: Ngige meets NASS leadership, apologises for action of Keyamo 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan is presently at a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and his Minister of State, Festus Keyamo.

At the meeting, Ngige has apologised to the National Assembly over the shouting match between Keyamo and the Lawmakers last week.

Also read:

Senator Ngige who pleaded that the National Assembly should forgive his Minister of State stressed the need for the wrong to be put aside and allow for them to work together.

Recall that there is an ongoing quargmire between the Senators, members of the House of Representatives and the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo over the National Directorate of Employment planned employment of 774, 000Nigerians in the Special Public Works Programme 2020.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: