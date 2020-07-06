Judgment on APC Rivers: Be independent, group begs Appeal Court President

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A Group of concerned citizens of Rivers State, Weekend asked the President of the Court of Appeal Monica Dongban-Mensem, to be independent in her judgment over the case of Igo Aguma brought to her.

Recall that Igo Aguma was allegedly named the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, which made some of his party members to frown at his appointment.

But reacting to their criticisms, the Free People’s Social Club and Good Leadership Initiative, in a statement signed by its President Chima Samuel and Director of Administration Issa Yusuf Mohammed, said it has petitioned President of the Court of Appeal in a letter dated July 2, 2020 and admonished her not to succumb to any political interest or do the bidding of anybody.

In the petition the group drew the attention of the President of the Court of Appeal of alleged boastful plan by a minister, to procure her Lordship to horridly upturn the judgment of the Rivers state High Court delivered by Hon. Justice George Omereji in Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma v All Progressives Congress & Others in SUIT N0. PHC/4355/2019 in favour of the Appellant.

The group therefore prayed that the Appeal Court President should allow the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal to freely without any interference whatsoever entertain the Appeal and do justice to it as the Law prescribes. It also urged Dongban –Mensem not to allow her exalted office to be dragged into the political arena in an intra-party matter between members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State.

The group also stressed that it has in a letter/petition informed Her Lordship that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a letter has officially accepted the judgment of the Rivers state High Court and publicly stated that they do not intend to file an Appeal against the judgment in Igo Aguma v All Progressives Congress.

They said further that the NWC of the APC has issued an official letter to Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma recognizing him as the Acting Chairman of the APC in Rivers state.

