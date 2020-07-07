Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Jonathan greets Okowa at 61, wishes Governor, team good health

On 4:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Jonathan, Anya, Akinyemi for Okotie-Eboh Foundation launch
Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated with Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on the occasion of his 61st birthday, describing him as a patriotic leader. Senator Okowa turns 61 on Wednesday.

In a goodwill message to the Governor he personally signed, Dr. Jonathan commended Okowa for the efforts he is making towards providing good governance for the people of the state. The former President also acknowledged Governor Okowa’s effort in managing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic in Delta State and prayed to God to restore his health and the health of members of his team who recently tested positive to Covid-19.

Also read: My first term in office was very rough, second will be eventful ― Ortom

The former President said in the message: “On behalf of my family, I congratulate you on the occasion of your 61st birthday. You are a patriotic leader, who has been diligent in the acts of public service and nation-building.

“As the Governor of Delta State, you have been striving to provide good governance and deliver on the aspirations and development needs of the good people of the State.

“I appreciate your effort in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in your State, as it has been a challenging time for you and members of your cabinet.  May God give you the grace to overcome these challenges, shield you with His love and restore sound health to your team and others in the State.

“I join your family, friends, and well-wishers and the People of Delta State to wish you more years of glory and honour.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!