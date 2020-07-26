Job opportunities ‘ll be secured for indigenes – Ifiekporo Trust Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The newly Inaugurated Trust Chairman of Ifiekporo Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Peter Ede, has assured indigenes of the community that job opportunities due to them, “shall not be taken out.”

Ede who was the immediate past Secretary-General of Ifiekporo Community Trust Executive, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Clifton Edema, gave the assurance while delivering his inaugural speech yesterday at Prince Ejoki Hall, Ifiekporo in Warri, during the swearing-in ceremony of the New Trust Executive of Ifiekporo.

While appreciating the Ifiekporo Elders’ Council for their fatherly role towards the emergence of the new executive, Ede promised to carry all aggrieved persons along, “because the task of developing our beloved community belongs to all of us.”

He outlined the agenda of his leadership to include peace and continuity, smooth relationship with the other organs of Ifiekporo leadership structure, cordial relationship with neighbouring towns, ensuring that the companies operating in Ifiekporo respect and give its indigenes what they deserve as host community as well as cooperate with the government in ensuring that the community is welcoming to investors and developers.

While also assuring that his administration will preserve the Itsekiri cultural heritage, Ede noted: “We are a very strategic community in Warri kingdom. Our community image will be well portrayed to the outside world. To potential investors, we plead with you to continue your plans to site your businesses in our land. We shall give you all the cooperation you need, because more than ever before, Ifiekporo Community is open for business.

Immediate past Chairman of the Trust Executive, Mr. Clifton Edema, thanked indigenes of Ifiekporo for allowing his leadership to serve and contribute towards the development of the community.

A former Chairman of Ifie-Kporo Community, Comrade Monday Agbeyi, who spoke in an interview, stressed the need for indigenes of Ifiekporo who are not residents in the community to return home and invest in their land, calling on prospective investors to take advantage of the peaceful atmosphere in Ifie-Kporo.

Comrade Agbeyi urged Mr. Peter Ede and members of his executive to consolidate on the existing peace in the community to attract accelerated development.

Renowned Broadcaster and Community Development Advocate, Comrade Monoyo Edon, who is the new Public Relations Officer of Ifie-Kporo Community, assured that he would use his position to attract good programmes as well as bring more government presence to the sprawling town.

While promising to engage youths of the community meaningfully with proper communication, Comrade Edon assured of sustained peaceful coexistence with the neighbouring sister communities.

Other members of the new nine-member Trust Executive of the Community, which will pilot the affairs of Ifie-Kporo for the next four years are Mr. Alfred Edon; Vice Chairman, Mr. Mike Ogi; Secretary-General, Mr. Solomon Boyiwa Owumi; Treasurer, Hon. Augustine Tete; Financial Secretary, Mrs. Vera Tosan Whyte; Woman Leader, Mr. Gbubemi Mone; Assistant Secretary and Mr. Bright Eyinsan; Assistant PRO.

The Olare-Aja of Ifie-Kporo, Pa. George Mogbeyiteren, offered prayers for the new executive to enable them to succeed.

A Representative of Matrix Energy, Mr. Balogun Bashiru, urged the new leadership to see their position as community service and distance themselves from politicking, to be fair to everyone.

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr. Michael Tidi, represented by Mr. Christopher Agbajoh, former Secretary to Warri South Transition Committee, Mr. Eugene Ebisin, Chairman of Aja-Etan Community Trust, Mr. Billy Ekele and Chairman of Ubeji Community Trust, Engr. Clement Erewa, were among dignitaries that spoke during the inauguration.

According to the PRO, Monoyo Edon, Ifie-Kporo Community is made up of three quarters; Ugha-Kporo, Ugha-Tie, and Ogun-Ijalla.

