J Martins’ new video sparks endorsement rumours with Tom Tom, Beloxxi Cream Crackers

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian music sensation, J Martins has broken his long silence with the release of a new single, ‘Bless Me’ which was released with a crispy video shot at the Obudu Cattle Ranch in Calabar.

The brand presence of Tom Tom and Beloxxi Cream Crackers in the new video has however sparked endorsement rumours since it was released about two weeks ago.

Curious fans and followers of the artiste, especially on social media have been asking series of questions but J Martins has kept mum over the rumours and only urged people to enjoy the music and expect more hits upon hits.

Neither Tom Tom nor Beloxxi Cream Crackers have also made any comment on the development.

The new single, Bless Me has been one of the trending topics on social media recently especially on Instagram and Twitter. J Martins is known for his Nigerian contemporary hip hop sound, Fusion of soukous and high life and his fans are so glad to have him back.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: