Ize-Iyamu will satisfy the yearnings of Edo people for good leadership – Obahiagbon

The Deputy National Chairman on Communication and Publicity in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Edo election, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, has expressed confidence that the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, will satisfy the yearnings of the people of Edo State for good leadership.

He said this on Monday at the inauguration of the State Media Campaign Council which has Mr. John Mayaki as its Chairman.

Hon. Obahiagbon claimed that the failure of the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki has created a loud yearning in Edo State for good leadership which Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is best primed to satisfy.

He also said the members of the media campaign council were selected on the account of their professional competencies and praised the successes the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation has recorded.

While offering assurances of his confidence in the ability of the team, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon said they will help the party emerge victorious at the polls in September.

The event was attended by numerous APC bigwigs in the state including the Deputy Director-General of the campaign organization and former Edo State deputy governor, Mr. Lucky Imasuen, Former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Samson Osagie, the immediate past Edo State Commissioner of Communication and Orientation, Mr. Paul Ohonbamu, Edo State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Azebanwan.

Others present were Hon. Osaretin Edosonwan, a former Chairman of the Edo State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Godwin Erhahon, Mr. Tony Ikpasaja, Sule Aledeh, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Joseph Omorotionwan, Thomas Imonokhe, Hon. Samson Osagie, Hon. Razaq Bello Osagie, Hon. Washington Osifo.

