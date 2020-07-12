Ize-Iyamu urges youths to participate in online series campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Governorship candidate in Edo State Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has announced the commencement of an online series on his campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda, to be streamed daily across his social media accounts starting Monday, 13th of July.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Benin city by the Director of Communication and Media of Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organization, Mr. John Mayaki, said the daily streaming is an open conversation that will outline his manifesto to the people of Edo State, particularly the youths, and a part of the campaign’s adaptations to accommodate the changes occasioned by the coronavirus disease.

The statement read,: “As we intensify pressure on the state government to take responsible actions to protect our people against the coronavirus disease, we, the APC, know that political campaigns for this election season must be different.”

“Before now, all of our internal party processes have been adapted to accommodate health and regulatory guidelines and ensure that we do not compromise the health of our people or present them a choice between exercising their franchise and safety. That must continue even as we commence open campaigns across the state.”

“As part of our adaptations, we are starting an online series focused on my SIMPLE agenda. This series will be streamed LIVE weekly on all my social media platforms and specifically targeted at the teeming youths of Edo State both at home and in the diaspora.”

“What we intend to achieve with this is to further acquaint the people of Edo State with my manifesto and policy initiatives designed to tackle all of the challenges neglected and incompetently managed by the failed incumbent administration. It will also offer a platform for open conversations safely and responsibly.”

“Although we have decided that this be driven by the youth wing of the campaign, I will be featuring weekly to explain the agenda and engage our people.”

“I know that this election holds special importance for our youths and its result will be largely determined by them. I encourage everyone to participate in this conversation as we highlight our plans to create real jobs, unlike the unfulfilled 200,000 jobs promise of the incumbent, true empowerment, and a safe and conducive environment for their creativity to thrive and attract global investments.”

