Ize-Iyamu lauds Buhari over deployment of fire-fighting trucks to Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Edo State Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government for the deployment of a six thousand liters capacity fire-fighting truck to Edo State following the spate of fire outbreaks recorded in the state.

In a statement released today by Mr. John Mayaki, the Director of Communication and Media of his Campaign Organization, Ize-Iyamu praised the donation as an important intervention by the Buhari-led FG that will bridge the regrettable gap and inefficiencies caused primarily by the failure of the Obaseki-led administration to invest in the Edo State Fire Services.

He said: “As a truly progressive and patriot, the President has acted in a way and manner that deserves our ultimate gratitude with the donation of a six thousand liters capacity fire-fighting truck to Edo state.”

READ ALSO: Macaulay eulogies Okowa at 61

“Despite the shame Governor Godwin Obaseki has brought upon the APC and the whole of Edo State with his incompetence and neglect of governance, the President has once again demonstrated his fatherly love for all and commendable sense of responsibility for all Nigerians wherever they live with the important donation and additional direction to the Federal Service to provide help to the Edo State Fire Service crippled by the directionless Obaseki led administration.”

“Since the emergence of his government in 2016, Godwin Obaseki has failed to procure a single fire-fighting truck for the state’s fire service department. Yet, within these four years, there have been numerous and devastating fire outbreaks that wiped out the source of livelihoods of many and brought untold hardship on all, especially our women.”

“Rather than rise up to the occasion with meaningful interventions just as the President has done, Godwin Obaseki rather politicized the unfortunate situation with grandiloquent speeches insensitive to the plight of the grieving traders and investors who are still struggling to recover from their losses.”

“Worse still, his promises to compensate the traders and rebuild their markers gone unfulfilled.”

“The Edo APC, on behalf of all Edo people, express our gratitude to the president.”

“Even though Obaseki has momentarily pitched his tent in a party of tax collectors against the wishes of the majority of Edo people who voted and maintain their support for the APC specifically because of public-spirited actions that President displayed yet again, we are confident that the anomaly will be undone on the 19th of September and Edo State will rejoin the fold of Progressives to properly align with the center for speedy growth and economic transformation.”

Kindly Share This Story: