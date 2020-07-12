Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu accuses counterpart of acting as Obaseki’s mouthpiece

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo All Progressives, APC governorship candidate for the September 19 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Saturday accused his counterpart in the Labour Party, LP Hon Isaiah Osifo of being a stooge for Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party.

A statement issued by Ize-Iyamu’s Director of Communication and Media Strategy, John Mayaki berated Osifo for availing himself to be used as another mouthpiece of the PDP to smear campaign and deliberate spread of misinformation.

He wondered why Osifo skipped Dan Orbih and Tony Aziegbeni, the Edo PDP Leaders who are both parties to the court case he baselessly harped on.

Several calls to Osifor yesterday were not picked and did not reply to a text message sent to his phone.

Ize-Iyamu said: “We found it incongruous that as a PhD holder, Dr Isaiah Osifo willingly joined in the ignorant smear campaign of the PDP which unfortunately equates being named to a case where no court pronouncement has been made as evidence of wrongdoing.”

“It is even more surprising, yet revealing of intent, how in his empty tirades in a press conference fully funded by Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the outgoing Governor of Edo State who facilitated the controversial emergence of Dr. Osifo as Labour Party’s candidate, the so-called Professor conveniently left out Dan Orbih and Tony Aziegbemi, erstwhile and present Chairman of the PDP, who are both parties to the court case he dubiously tagged a criminal prosecution.

“As recent as June, Dr. Isaiah Osifo was a member of the PDP where he indicated interest in the party’s ticket as he routinely does every four years to enjoy momentary news mentions and proceeds of negotiations. His late-hour exit for the Labour Party was facilitated by Governor Godwin Obaseki who refunded the party’s original sole aspirant the nearly 1 million naira he spent on forms and singlehandedly installed Osifo to carry out his bidding, one of which he displayed in the shameful press conference.”

“We urge Edo people not to heed the words of political jobbers and businessmen who only surface every election cycle to blackmail desperados like Mr. Godwin Obaseki into either purchasing their voice or silence.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

