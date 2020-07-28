Vanguard Logo

It’s painful those who looted NDDC now accusing Buhari govt of graft ― Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

Minister of Information, Lai Mohamed has flayed the People’s Democratic Party for accusing the Buhari administration of graft after it promoted corruption as a creed.

The minister also slammed the opposition for trying to frustrate the probe of the looting at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, after the party swallowed the funds of the agency through dubious jobs.

The minister spoke at a news conference in Abuja and said the anti-graft being waged by the present administration does not recognise party, tribe or group but aimed at fishing out corrupt elements who looted the nation dry.

“Our fight against corruption is alive and well,” Mohammed said.

