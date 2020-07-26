Vanguard Logo

Israeli helicopters target Syrian military sites in southern province

Israeli helicopters targeted Syrian military sites in Syria’s southern province of Quneitra on Friday night, wounding two soldiers, state news agency SANA reported.

The Israeli choppers fired at three military sites in Quneitra near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, wounding the soldiers and causing a fire in nearby bushes, said SANA, citing a military source.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said violent explosions were heard in Quneitra as a result of the Israeli attack.

The Britain-based watchdog group said the Syrian air defences were triggered earlier in the day in the northern countryside of Quneitra with no information on the targets.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian military sites and positions of the Iranian-backed militias in Syria during the country’s more than nine-year-long war.

