ISN donates diabetes management kits for fight against COVID-19

ISN Medical, a leading Distributor/Supplier of Medical Diagnostics products in Nigeria, is rising to the challenge posed by COVID-19 to patients with underlying health conditions.

According to the World Health Organization, people with underlying health conditions, such as Diabetes, are at high risk of experiencing serious complications from COVID-19.

In order to help patients living with diabetes to better combat the Covid- 19 infection and complications, ISN donated about 10,000 packs of Accu-Chek Active test strips and some Accu-Chek Active glucometers to the Four Lagos State Isolation Centers, LUTH Isolation Centre and about 45 DAN(Diabetes Association of Nigeria) groups/Branches across Nigeria.

Accu-Chek is the most accurate and leading blood glucose monitoring system/device that helps people living with diabetes to track and manage their blood sugar levels so that they have better control and stay in range.

The donation of Accu-Chek Active Kits will help Patients living with Diabetes and Health Care Professionals to better monitor themselves and their patients, take the appropriate measures to ensure themselves and their patients respond quicker to changes in their blood sugar levels and prevent more cases of Covid-19 and more loss of patients due to the virus.

ISN is strongly committed to supporting the fight against COVID-19 and enjoins people living with diabetes to maintain a healthy diet, test their blood sugar levels regularly and observe precautionary measures to avoid being infected with the novel coronavirus.

