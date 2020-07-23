Isa Funtua was an iconic friend, source of inspiration-Textile workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has described late Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua as an iconic friend of the textile industry. This was contained in a statement on Wednesday, signed by the President, John Adaji and

Ali Baba, the Ag. General Secretary.

They said Ismaila Isa popularly called Mallam Isa Funtua was truly a patriotic Nigerian who stood for enterprise and industrialisation in Nigeria.

“He was an unrepentant advocate for industrial development and creation of mass decent employment.”

“His commitment, dedication, foresight, zeal and steadfastness towards the growth and development of Nigeria Textile Industry are unrivalled. We wish to place on record his commendable singular achievements as the Executive Director of Funtua Textiles Limited, Unitex Nigeria Limited Kaduna, Nichemtex Nigeria Limited Ikorodu Lagos and Zamfara Textiles Limited, Gusau. We will forever remember him for his commitment to industrialisation and a formidable key player in the Nigeria Textile Industry.”

“Our Union in particular has lost an iconic friend who has been a great source of inspiration in both profound advice and guidance. He was a star Guest of Honour/Chairman at opening ceremony of the 27th edition of our Annual National Education Conference with the theme: Buhari Administration: Revival of Textile Industry and Creation of Mass Decent Jobs on Tuesday August 25, 2015 at National Teachers Institute (NTI) Kaduna.”

“His goodwill address commendably centred on the need for the resuscitation of the textile industry and creation of mass decent employment in Nigeria consistent with the campaign promise of President Muhammadu Buhari. We also recollect his historic visit to our National Secretariat Kaduna on Wednesday 27th November 2019 during which he encouraged us “to keep the flag moving as usual”.

“The best way to mourn late Mallam Ismaila Isa is for all the Stakeholders in the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) value chain to sustain the effort for the resuscitation of the industry and protection of jobs. Mallam Ismaila Isa stood for (textile) industrialisation and was one of the great pillars behind the Federal government’s CTG policy.”

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union and the generality of our members, we commiserate with the family of the deceased in particular, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the Board, management and staff of United Nigeria Textile (UNT) Group of Companies, Nigeria Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA), the government and good people of Katsina State and the entire nation on the irreparable loss.

May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest and give us the fortitude to bear the loss,” they said.

