INYA Election: Obe warns contenders against use of inciting statements

GRAND Patron of apex Isoko youth body, Isoko National Youth Assembly, INYA, Chief Fred Obe, has warned contenders for various executive positions in the assembly against the use of inciting statements that could lead to crisis in Isoko nation stressing that such utterances could derail the prevailing peace in the area.

Chief Obe gave the charge on Sunday at Ozoro during a parley with aspirants contesting for various offices into the INYA executive with a warning on the contenders to stay away and stop causing infraction into the electoral process.

It would be recalled that the election was postponed indefinitely due to internal crisis arising from counter accusations among the candidates contesting for various positions as well as the need to maintain social distancing in a bid to checkmate the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Giving reasons for the postponing of the polls from the initial August 1 date, he hinted that the electoral committee for the election has been dissolved and a new committee will be constituted in line with the INYA constitution which will decide a new date for the election that will be holding sometime in September.

He said: “The postponement of the election to another date was for the interest and benefit of contestants and stakeholders to be carried along in the process. This was not my decision alone as is being alleged by some persons. It was a collective decision to postpone it so that everyone involved would be accommodated.”

The aspirants in a communique at the end of the meeting agreed among others, that a new electoral committee for the election be constituted as soon as possible, that the election be conducted in the month of September and the need to abide by the INYA constitution in the conduct of the elections.

Signatories to the communique include: INYA President, Umuakpo Ovie; Morrister Idibra, representative of the board of trustees; 7 presidential aspirants and two aspirants for the position of woman leader.

