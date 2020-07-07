Interstate travel: FRSC, road transport unions adopt resolutions

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Road Transport Unions have adopted resolutions towards enforcing COVID -19 protocol in the post interstate transportation restriction.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, and representatives of road transport unions gave these resolutions at the meeting held virtually on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government lifted the ban on inter-state travel across the country with effect from July 1.

The measure was put in place by the government to curtain community transmission of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The statement said that all public transport operators should sanitise their parks and terminals regularly.

”There should be provision of hand sanitisers or hand wash point with running water which shall be used before and after disembarking from vehicles.

” Notices should be placed at conspicuous placed in the terminals and parks to guide passengers and other park users on all the safety protocols and provide temperature readers to check on all persons.

” All interstate and Intercity travels should be initiated from registered or organised operating terminals and motor parks to enable effective passengers screening, sanitising and dedicated queues and signage should be used to distinguish passengers.

“There shall be protective barriers in designated area around the operating terminals. All passengers luggage should equally be disinfected before entry into the vehicles.

” Big buses should designate entry and exit doors for passengers , there shall be no standing, especially in all mass transit buses. Buses should also be parked at least 5meters away from each other, ” it stated.

According to the agreement reached, all vehicles were to turn off their air conditions and rather have their windows open for proper ventilation.

“All transports operators who serve food and water to departing passengers should ensure that they are packaged and sealed, while there should be continuous provision of PPE for drivers.

” All travelled buses should equally be disinfected after completion of every trip.

”Passengers are also expected to report any public transport operator who fails to comply with any of these guidelines to the FRSC.

“Resolutions stated are in tandem with the PTF guidelines on Covid-19. All Nigerians are, therefore, enjoined to continue to support the FG’s efforts at ridding our nation of the virus as soon as possible,” statement said.

NAN reports that present at the meeting are National President, NARTO, Mr Yusuf Othman, Deputy National Secretary, NURTW, Mr AC Asogwa, National Ex-Oficial, NUPENG PTD, Mr Tijani Zubairu

Others were National Secretary-General RTEAN, Mr Yusuf Adeniyi, Acting General Manager, (AGM) Operations, PTONA, Mr Simon Onwana and FRSC boss, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi.

