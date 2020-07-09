Internet fraudster kills commercial motorcyclist, injures passenger in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe, Warri

A commercial motorcyclist, simply identified as Joseph, was killed Tuesday when a suspected internet fraudster rammed into him in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State leaving the passenger with serious injuries.

The female passenger on the commercial motorcycle, who sustained a serious injury, was rushed to an unidentified hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspected internet fraudster who was chased by unknown persons from Oleh road to Ogorode road in a Mercedez Benz car, crashed his car during the chase.

In a bid to escape from his assailants, the suspected internet fraudster reportedly veered off his lane leading to a collision with the commercial motorcyclist.

Sensing danger, the suspected internet fraudster quickly escaped from the scene of the incident.

It took the swift intervention of the Police to rescue the female passenger, who was rushed to the hospital.

The police towed the Mercedez Benz car to the station to avert breakdown of law and order in the area.

Contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the incident, saying “Yes, I can confirm that a case of fatal accident occurred in which the cyclist died while the woman passenger sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Mercedes Benz fled, while the vehicle was recovered and towed to the station.”

