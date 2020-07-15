Instructor-led online training: Tech centre gives N20m scholarship to university Students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Training Service Provider, HiiT, has concluded plans to offer scholarships worth twenty million Naira N20m to interested Nigerian students at the tertiary education level.

The company said it was to facilitate government’s efforts at COVID-19 Economic Palliatives.

Chief Executive Officer, HiiT PLC, Kayode Shobajo, said all that is required to access the scholarship was for interested students to apply by visiting a site: www.hiit.ng/scholarship and complete the Scholarship Application Form. He said they should however note that the opportunity is on first come, first served basis.

The courses on offer include Digital Marketing, Web Design, Digital Literacy, Cisco Certified Network Associate, Python programming and many others.

Shobajo disclosed that unlike most other online training platforms, HiiT Online Training offers Instructor-led training coupled with other training methods including live interactive classes, videos, slides, whiteboards and simulation labs to impact IT skills that are in huge demands by employers.

“The teaching time and students’ interaction time mix are optimized to ensure the best online learning outcome for our cultural environment. Our Instructors are highly skilled and well equipped to deliver lectures from their homes or anywhere they are comfortable. So, government lockdowns do not disturb our classes. Furthermore, our students can also gain access to the recorded classes at their own time from anywhere in the world,” he said.

Shobajo said Digital Marketing enables students gain comprehensive understanding of all major digital marketing channels used today as well as create, launch, and analyze campaigns across a multitude of platforms, including Facebook ads, Google Ads, Google Analytics, and more.

Vanguard

