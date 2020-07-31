Insecurity: Nigerians know we have done our best ― Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says security situation in North West, North Central disturbing

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that despite inheriting Boko Haram in North East and the militants in the South-South when we came in 2015, Nigerians know his administration has done its best.

The President stated this after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers with his family members and aides at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

President Buhari, however, noted that more still needed to be done. He said that the security situation in the North West and the North Central was disturbing even as he said that the expectation is that the security agencies should up their game.

He gave the assurance that there would be more resources for the country’s military, police and other security agencies to deal with the unwanted security situation in some areas of the country.

“What we inherited when we came in 2015 was Boko Haram in North East and the militants in the South-South. Nigerians know that we have done our best.”

Responding to a specific question on the performance of the Service Chiefs which recently, he said needed to get better, the President said that the Military, the Police and other security agencies are working hard.

“We are making available resources to them to even do better,” he assured, adding, “What is coming up in the North West and North Central is very very disturbing indeed.

“But I believe the military, the police and other law enforcement agencies from the report am getting, I think they could do much better. They could do much better but we are keeping them on the alert all the time to do their duties.”

On the issue of corruption, President Buhari said that all past and present cases will be fully investigated, adding, “This is why we put the commission (of investigation) in place.”

Asked how he (Buhari) feels about recent revelations coming out from the EFCC and the Niger Delta Commission, he said, “There has been an abuse of trust by people trusted by the previous administration and this administration.

“A number of assets have been recovered and some money. But we have introduced TSA where all the monies are taken and I said asset should be sold and the money be put through TSA so that it can be identified at any level and I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriated public funds.”

On the specific case of the Niger Delta, the President decried the wastage of the resources earmarked for improvements of the lives of the people of the region.

He lamented that corruption had been unhelpful in that regard, especially “if you recall there is the 13 per cent derivation.”

He also warned against the vandalization of oil pipelines in the oil-producing areas which often results in environmental pollution.

He said, “Those who are blowing pipelines and interfering with the production of petroleum products are hurting their people more than the rest of Nigerians because majority of their people are fishermen, fisherwomen and farmers.

“Now if they pollute the land and the waters, the fish goes into the deeper sea where the people cannot go and they cannot grow anything. They are hurting their immediate communities more than any other thing.”

On his message to Nigerians as the Muslim faithful celebrate the Sallah, he told the citizenry to be conscious of what they do.

He said, “I wish Nigerians the best of luck. In the Eid-el-Kabir sermon, the Imam has said it all, we want security, prosperity and well being of all Nigerians. We want Nigerians to be very conscious of their country.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

