Insecurity: 90% of kidnappers, bandits are Nigerians — Buratai

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

CHIEF of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai on Monday said that over 90 per cent of kidnappers, bandits and armed robbers are Nigerians.

The Chief of Army Staff also said that if Nigerians want the banditry to end in the shortest time, it would end even as he said that terrorism and kidnapping had been an age-long security challenge in the country.

Briefing State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Gen. Buratai said there is the need for the citizens to be involved in sharing information with security personnel.

He also pleaded with the media not to be giving undue publicity to the criminal elements in the country, saying that the publicity the bandits and terrorists get embolden them to perpetuate their dastardly act.

Recall that last month President Buhari in a meeting with Service Chiefs and other security heads had warned that he would no longer tolerate escalation of insecurity in the house.

He had told the security heads that their “best is not good enough,” and warned against further deterioration of the security situation in the country.

The President had frowned at lack of synergy among the security heads and told them to work together in order to bring to a halt myriads of security challenges bedevilling the country.

Last Saturday, it was reported that armed bandits allegedly killed 16 soldiers and injured 30 in an ambush around Shimfida in Jibia local government area of Katsina.

Besides, kidnappers had struck in Kaduna a few days ago and allegedly abducted over six persons including a policewoman.

