Inner Wheel funds treatment of breast cancer patient in Oyo

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The cost of cancer care can be a heavy burden for victims and their families alike. From the exorbitant cost of diagnosis to treatment, the prospect of paying for cancer treatment can be daunting and, on its own, sickening.

It was to avert this that the International Inner Wheel, District 912 Nigeria, recently paid for both the medication and hospital bill of a breast cancer patient simply identified as Mrs Oyebola (other names withheld), at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

Solomon, who was represented by the Vice District Chairman, Funke Shinaba, who presented the donation alongside members and executives of the district, told Vanguard on phone: “I am happy Inner Wheel District 912 was able to assist the Inner Wheel Club of Olumo in paying for the hospital bills and medication of Oyebola.

“Oyebola, a primary school teacher in Igana area of Oyo State, and her husband who recently lost his job, were overwhelmed by the burden of her treatment. Thus, Inner Wheel Club of Olumo, Oyo State, came to their rescue.

“It was the Charter President of the Inner Wheel Club of Olumo, Mulikat Musa Atinuke, that called me for assistance.

“Oyebola had a successful breast cancer surgery and her hospital bills and cost of medication needed to be cleared.

“Since the Inner Wheel District 912 covers part of Lagos and Ogun State, and the Olumo Club could not finance it, the District had to assist the club to pay up Oyebola’s bills. This is in line with our mission of serving humanity.

“We do not always disclose money spent in public except at our AGMs and national rallies; if not, we would have made public what we spent.”

Also at the presentation were the Treasurer, Yetunde Sangolano; ISO, Sumbo Alasha, and Atinuke, the Club’s President, among others.

VANGUARD

