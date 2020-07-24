Injured Douglas Costa’s Juventus campaign could be over

Kindly Share This Story:

Juventus winger Douglas Costa could be out for the rest of the season due to an adductor injury.

Costa was a second-half substitute in Thursday’s shock 2-1 loss to Udinese, a game in which Juve would have sealed a ninth straight Serie A title with a win.

The Brazil international is set for an initial 15 days on the sidelines, meaning he will miss the Bianconeri’s three remaining league matches and the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lyon.

“Douglas Costa underwent magnetic resonance imaging at J Medical this morning, which revealed a second-degree injury to the long adductor muscle of his right thigh. It will be re-evaluated in 15 days,” a Juve statement read.

Maurizio Sarri’s side will hope to wrap up the Scudetto at home to Sampdoria on Sunday.

They will face Cagliari and Roma before attempting to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Lyon and book their spot in the Lisbon mini-tournament to decide the winner of the Champions League.

