Inaugurate NDDC board now to avoid further plundering of the common wealth of the Niger Deltans

The National Leadership, State Chairmen, Youth wing, Women wing, Clergy wing and selected leaders from the 9 Oil Producing States of Delta, Edo, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Abia and Imo rouse from a crucial meeting today being 19th July, 2020 and resolved as follows;

“That we are no longer comfortable with the Multi-Billion Naira Fraud that has bedeviled the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the kangaroo 3 members Interim Management Committee (IMC) leading to wastage of over 80 Billion Naira.

“That we demand without further delay, that the already screened and confirmed Board by the National Assembly under the Chairmanship of His Excellency Dr. Pius Odubu be urgently inaugurated to put a stop to this wonton wastage and outright stealing that is ongoing currently at the Commission.

“That we demand without further delay, the return of the NDDC back to the Presidency for proper administration and supervision.

“That we demand without further delay immediate sack and prosecution of all the actors who perpetrated these heinous crimes against the people of the Oil Producing Communities.

“That we recall in November, 2019 we raised the alarm that allowing the Minister of the Niger Delta Chief Godswill Akpabio to control and dictate what happened at the NDDC will be to the detriment of the Region.

“We also recall vividly when we told the Federal government that Chief Godswill Akpabio’s desperation to control the NDDC is a well designed plot to plunder the common wealth of the region.

“That HOSCON as the most formidable grassroots pressure group in the Niger Delta that has labored so much to ensure sustainable peace in the Oil/Gas Rich Region will not sit aloof and allow some self aggrandizing political appointees that are selfishly motivated to set the Region on fire.”

Signed by Okakuro Monday Whiskey, National Director of Media & Publicity

