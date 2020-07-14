In Niger: Man, 60, lures 8-year-old girl with N100, rapes her

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

A 60-year-old man, Haruna Lawal, who allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl after luring her with N100, has been arrested by operatives of Niger State Police Command.

The suspect, said to be a scavenger, was arrested in Wushishi town, headquarters of Wushishi Local Government Area of the state, last Saturday.

It was gathered that the suspect lured the eight-year-old girl, who was hawking fish in the area, with N100 into an uncompleted building, where he raped her.

The state police command spokesman, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

He said: ”The suspect has been interrogated and had confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Vanguard

