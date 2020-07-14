Breaking News
Translate

In Niger: Man, 60, lures 8-year-old girl with N100, rapes her

On 1:04 amIn Metro, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

In Niger: Man, 60, lures 8-year-old girl with N100, rapes her

By Wole Mosadomi

A 60-year-old man, Haruna Lawal, who allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl after luring her with N100, has been arrested by operatives of Niger State Police Command.

The suspect, said to be a scavenger, was arrested in Wushishi town, headquarters of Wushishi Local Government Area of the state, last Saturday.

ALSO READ: I rape housewives, maids during operation ― robbery suspect

It was gathered that the suspect lured the eight-year-old girl, who was hawking fish in the area, with N100 into an uncompleted building, where he raped her.

The state police command spokesman, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

He said: ”The suspect has been interrogated and had confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!