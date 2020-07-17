Imumolen bags Oscar of Humanitarian Civility Award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

A Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Christopher Imumolen has emerged as one of the awardees of the prestigious World Greatness Award, the Oscar of Humanitarian Civility Award organised by Greatness University.

According to a press release signed by the founder of Greatness University, Prof. Patrick Businge, the award focuses on people who are doing ordinary things in extraordinary ways, by appreciating their tireless services and contribution to humanity.

Businge said Dr. Imumolen who will be honoured under the, ‘Creators of Greatness’ category, will join other humanitarian Icons who were shortlisted out of over 500 nominations, at the Luton Hoo Hotel in London, for the award ceremony, billed for August 15, 2020.

He noted that aside Nigeria, about six other African countries were selected for the award.

The World Greatness Awards are also given on merit to the world’s greatest civility humanitarians – people who are helping others and value the people they help – upon approval by the awards board based on a strict criteria.

It could be recalled that recently, The World Presidential Civility Club appointed Dr. Christopher Imumolen as the new ambassador to the organisation, this latest award clinched by the mogul marks a double honour for the deserving young Nigerian.

