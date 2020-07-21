Imo contracts: Judicial Commission forecloses hearing from 21 witnesses

Kindly Share This Story:

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contracts has foreclosed hearing from 21 companies and individual witnesses, including Senator Rochas Okorocha’s sister and son-in-law, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo and Uche Nwosu, respectively.

Applying for the foreclosure of hearing from the witnesses Monday, the State Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Mr. Sam Ibechem, said: “The Commission’s life is time bound. All the witnesses were, in the spirit of fair hearing, properly subpoenaed and given ample opportunities to state their matters before this Commission, including several adjournments, but they failed to utilize it.

“Their matters were adjourned to today (yesterday), but again, they are not here and the Commission can’t wait for them indefinitely. I urge the Commission to foreclose the hearing from the witnesses in this inquiry.”

Apart from Ololo and Nwosu, other persons and companies that came under the Commission’s hammer included Mrs. Stella N. Udogwu, Form Initiative, Bez George Nigeria Limited, Pherinc Alliance, Togech Int. Nigeria Ventures, Dyree Int. Nigeria Limited, El-U-Int. Ventures and Leadview Resources.

Similarly, Top Global Services, Ice Logistics and Trading Company, Baranda Ventures, Rajiaksh Nigeria Limited. Mrs. Lilian Asuzu, Down to Earth Global Services, Zeephils Nigeria Limited, Innoson Motors, Elizade Motors, Arch. Emeka Duru and Pramit Int. Services Limited, were equally foreclosed in the inquiry.

Handing down the order, the Commission’s Chairman, Justice Benjamin Iheka said: “The matter for equity came up severally before the Commission but were adjourned because of the Covid-19 lockdown, which included restriction on interstate movement and flight ban, in other to avail the witnesses the opportunity of fair hearing.

“Upon the lifting or relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown by the Federal Government, hearing notice was issued and clearly served on the witnesses by newspaper publication on July 6, 2020, and July 7, 2020.

“Incidentally, the witnesses are still absent without any reason whatsoever, before the Commission. In view of the time bound nature of this Commission, the hearing from the witnesses, in this inquiry, is hereby foreclosed.”

