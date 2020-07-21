Imams wear masks as Mombasa mosque reopens

Kindly Share This Story:

Muslims gathered in the Kenyan city of Mombasa for Friday prayers for the first time since March when all places of worship were ordered to close as part of coronavirus restrictions.

The authorities have now allowed them to reopen but only if strict rules are followed.

At Arab Boys Mosque, no children or old people were in sight as only those between the ages of 13 and 58 were allowed in.

Worshippers were required to come with their own prayer mats and to keep their distance from one another.

A maximum of 100 people was allowed in.

Temperatures were checked at the entrance, face masks had to be worn and hands sanitised.

For the first time too, the imams were seen reading their sermons while wearing masks.

Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki, who was one of the worshippers, believes more mosques will start re-opening as he says the rules are not too onerous.

However, some Muslim leaders have continued to urge worshippers to keep praying at home to reduce the risk of infection.

