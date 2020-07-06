Vanguard Logo

I’m not leaving APC, but won’t support Akeredolu’s re-election ― former SSG

Ifedayo Abegunde

New SSG to be sworn in tomorrow

Dayo Johnson – Akure

FORMER Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Honourable Ifedayo Abegunde said he would not defect to another party and would also not support Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s reelection.

Abegunde, who resigned his appointment today (Monday) said he would remain in the APC but support another governorship aspirant.

He said that he would not be joining his friend the defected deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi in the opposition PDP as mist people in the state would want to believe.

Abegunde said: “I will remain in the APC. I won’t support governor Akeredolu in his second term bid but will throw all my weight behind Dr Olusegun Abraham.

According to him, Olusegun Abraham is the messiah that Ondo State needs now.

Akeredolu to swear in the new Secretary to the State Government Tomorrow.

Meanwhile, governor Akeredolu will Tomorrow (Tuesday), July 7, 2020, swear in the new Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, indicated that the event which takes place at the governor’s office in Akure and will be presided over by the Governor.

Ojogo said: “The event will be a solemn one in accordance with the mood of the State and shall start at exactly 11.00 am.

Accordingly, he added that only members of the State Executive Council and invited guests shall be allowed access to the venue in strict adherence to crowd control and management protocols.

