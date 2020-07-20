I’m not in Europe to listen to Champions League anthem — Ndubuisi Egbo

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ndubuisi Egbo said his club, Tirana are not in the 2021 Uefa Champions League just to listen to the melodious anthem, but to play and qualify for the group stages.

Egbo, became the first African coach to qualify a European club side to participate in the prestigious champions league after he led Tirana biggest club in Albian to win the 2020 League title with seven points clear. They are also in the final of the Albanian Cup.

Speaking on his achievement Egbo, who also doubles as the club’s goalkeepers coach stated that he took over reigns of the Tirana when they were down to the 8th position, but with prayers and hard work they were able to pull off the great victory which has eluded the club for almost 11 years.

“I was happy we emerged champions of the league. I wasn’t following the statistics, it was when people were talking about it that I realized the enormity of what we have achieved.

“When I took over, I had people praying for me and we had prophetic declarations that we were going to be champions. That was our major objective and not the Albanian Cup, but if we win it will be double joy.

“On the champions league next year. It is the dream every fan, player and coach for their club to play in Europe.

“The Stadium atmosphere is electric, the fans, the melodious anthem. We are not going there only to enjoy the anthem but to win and reach the group stages,” said Egbo.

