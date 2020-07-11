I’m Kiki Osinbajo’s Landlord, Abuja property owner says

Kindly Share This Story:

Following a social media post by one New York-based blogger that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki, owns the property at No. 40 Durban Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, housing her company, GLAM’D Africa, the landlord of the property, Dr Ayuba Musa, has dismissed the claims, describing it as entirely false.

In a disclaimer signed by Dr Ayuba Musa, Friday, the landlord said the property was never, at any point in time, sold to the Vice President’s daughter or to anyone.

Dismissing claims about the ownership of the property, Dr Musa said that he remained the rightful owner of the property and that all documents on the house were still carrying his name and challenged anyone in doubt to check with the FCT authorities.

“In reaction to the recent reports on social media with regards to the above-mentioned property, I write to declare that I, Dr Ayuba Z Musa, is the rightful owner of the said property located at No. 40 Durban Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

“I have all my documents which are duly registered with AGIS.

“I have never at any point sold or have agreed to sell my property to GLAM’D Africa, Kiki or to any other person. This is completely false,” the disclaimer quoted Dr Musa as saying.

Continuing on the tenant occupant of the property, Dr Musa said: “GLAM’D Africa, a business owned by Olukoyinsola Osinbajo, is my tenant and has been since 12th April 2017. The tenancy was recently renewed on the 3rd of May 2020 for an additional period of 1 year.”

Vanguard

