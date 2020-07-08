Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Nigerian-born American soldier and musician, based in South Korea, Adedayo Aluko, popularly known as Caligerian, has revealed his plans of creating ‘Mix- culture’ music of Nigerian Afro and Korean sound through significant collaborations with popular Korean Music artists.

The Ibadan born singer who grew up in Ekiti state before relocating to meet his parents in California where he joined the United states Army in 2015, and was later deployed to South Korea where he currently serves, said Afro music is taking over the world as evidently seen in most parts of Korea where Nigerian music is played. This he said is his motivation for creating the ‘Mix music’

“Currently, Nigerian music is taking over the world and I want to say I am proud to be part of the industry. Here in South Korea, I have been to clubs full of Koreans and all you hear is Afro music, and even, they know all our Afrocentric dances, it’s just so Amazing. So, my intention is to create a mixed cultural music firm for Nigerians in South Korea. I’m working towards Collaborating with some high clad korean Hip pop artists, like Yumda and Uneducatedkids”,

Describing his purpose for singing, he said, his ‘music serves as an instrument to promote togetherness and love among artists and also taking Afro music across the globe.

Caligerian who is currently working on his debut Extended Play(EP) has released several hit singles such as ‘On point’ featuring Bovi and Terry Akpala, ‘Holy Water’ featuring DMW signee, Yonda, ’No Play’ featuring Tclassic and Buckwylla among others says his fans should anticipate his next project.

“I am currently working on my EP, but, before it drops I will keep dropping singles, there is more collaboration on the way and people will see it in my EP, it’s going to be a Banger I’m telling my fans to stay tuned and be patient”, said Caligerian’ he said.

Vanguard

