I’m alive and well — Chime

By Dennis Agbo

YOUNGER brother to former Governor of Enugu State, Dr Jude Chime has dispelled his death rumour making the rounds in Enugu state.

In a telephone conversation with Vanguard, Chime said: “I’m alive, obviously, and well.”

He said “I am sorry, but I don’t grant interviews, thanks for understanding. If you want to confirm if I am, you can always call even with video.”

Rumour made the rounds during the weekend that he was dead, following an alleged sickness.

A family relation and Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, Denge Josef Onoh said he has mercy for people peddling the death rumour.

Onoh urged people to avoid death wishes on others, noting that Chime is a low profile individual that hardly engaged in controversies.

Vanguard News

