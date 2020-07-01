Ikpeazu wants soldiers to check farmers’, herdsmen clash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has urged the Nigerian Army to assist in reducing the clash between farmers and herdsmen in the State.

Ikpeazu, who stated this while receiving the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, Major General Lasisi Adegboye, at Government House, Umuahia, commended the Army for assisting the government in protecting lives and properties as well as working in synergy with other security agencies to maintain peace in the state.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, explained that his administration has continued to engage traditional rulers and president-general of various town unions in the State to continue to maintain peace in their communities, even when herdsmen are wreaking havoc on farmers.

READ ALSO: Ikpeazu assures of quality reconstruction of Aba roads

He pledged the commitment of the government to completing the projects at the 144 Battalion Barracks, Asa in liaison with the Nigeria Army and urged them to assist the government in enforcing the wearing of face masks and adhering to all the protocols to check the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic in the state.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Nigeria Army, Enugu, Major General, Lasisi Adegboye, stressed the need for Government, Army, and traditional rulers to embark on more proactive to check the rising cases of land disputes and clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Major General Adegboye appealed to the State Government to assist the military complete the projects initiated at the 144 Battalion Barracks, Asa, as well as provide them with vehicles to ease their operations.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: