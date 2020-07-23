Ikpeazu signs Abia State revised 2020 budget of N102 billion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has assented to the revised Abia State 2020 Budget of N102,660,432,904.00 (One Hundred and Two Billion, Six Hundred and Sixty Million, Four Hundred and Thirty-Two Thousand, Nine Hundred and Four Naira ), Only, passed by the Abia State House of Assembly.

Speaking after signing the revised budget at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia, during the event which also coincided with the visit to the Governor by members of the state House of Assembly, Ikpeazu commended the legislators for the expeditious passage of the revised budget.

He stated that the State like its counterparts across the federation is facing economic stress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the present economic reality calls for all hands to be on deck in securing the socio-economic future of the state.

Ikpeazu highlighted some of the measures taken by his administration to mitigate the economic effect of the pandemic with emphasis on improvements in agriculture and industrial production.

While expressing gratitude to members of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji, for being partners in progress with the Executive arm, the governor noted that such healthy relationship accounts for why Abia is still the most peaceful and politically stable state in Nigeria.

The governor who narrated his recent experience with COVID-19 said that the pandemic is a pointer that sickness is a universal phenomenon, stressing that the virus is real and can be avoided if necessary safety measures are taken.

Earlier, the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Orji thanked God for the divine healing of the governor and prayed to God to keep upholding him in the course of governance.

Orji, who also presented three other bills passed by the House to the Governor, disclosed that the House would be embarking on a short recess and restated the commitment of the House to keep providing the legislative leverage upon which the State will continue to advance.

Vanguard

