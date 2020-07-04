Ikpeazu inaugurates 13 new Permanent Secretaries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has sworn-in 13 new Permanent Secretaries into the State civil service, charging them to adhere strictly to their oaths of office.

Ikpeazu speaking after administering the oath of office and allegiance on the new permanent secretaries by the Solicitor-General, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Uzoamaka Ikonne, charged them to be committed in the discharge of their responsibilities to the State.

He urged them to support the government to achieve its policy thrust, stressing that success of the administration depends on their services and actions.

The new Permanent Secretaries are; Igwe Caroline Unanya, Alozie Kelechi Callistus, Emelogu, Ikechi Friday, Engr. Okpara Sunday Chukwunonye, Egwu Michael Chianakwalam, Engr. Mba Nkuma Emea, Engr. Okoro Thomas Ikenna, Dike Fidelis Nwabueze, Mrs. Okere Ijeoma Clara, Nwanju Joy Chimdinma, Ekwueme Franca Ngozi , Mr. Iheanyi Ubani and Mrs. Nwaka Beatrice Nene.

Ikpeazu who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, emphasized that government expects them to work in strict compliance to the public service rules, and reminded them that they have got to the climax of their career as a result of their commitment in the service and also by God’s grace.

Responding on behalf of the new Permanent Secretaries, Igwe Caroline Unanya, pledged their commitment and unreserved loyalty to the administration as well as work in tandem with the dictates of the civil service.

