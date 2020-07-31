Ihedioha: A model of respect and reverence for elders

Kindly Share This Story:

By AIC Akwarandu

One of the very natural attributes of Emeka Ihedioha is his respect and reverence for the Elderly and the institution they represent.

In Igbo culture, respect for Elders ranks among the highest of our cultural values, along with respect for God and other divinities.

Also read:

The Bible also lays emphasis on respect for Elders as a prerequisite to access certain levels of blessing.

The pictures attached show a heartwarming scene in Mbutu Aboh Mbaise.

Upon sighting this very elderly man who came with the throng to welcome him, the former Governor went in for a hug, and then gently walked the old man down himself to his seat.

This show of love was so natural and spontaneous that you could feel the realness in the act.

The look on the old man’s face conveyed so much joy and blessing for this sense of belonging.

Actions like this define the man Emeka Ihedioha. He is humble and respectful, but very disciplined.

Emeka Ihedioha is indeed everything a Role Model should be.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: