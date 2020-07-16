Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Both the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Gobum Mukan, have said they knew nothing about the deployment of a team of policemen that laid siege to the residence of dismissed acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joy Nunieh, on Thursday.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had to rescue Nunieh and take her to the State House in his official vehicle, when mobile police officers, reportedly drafted from Mopol 19, invaded her home as early as 4a.m.

While the drama lasted, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, indicated that the Mopol presence at Numieh’s residence wasn’t the directive of the Police Command in Rivers State, urging media inquiries to be directed to higher authorities.

Also, Governor Wike, expressing his disgust with the police action, said: “I called the Commissioner of Police, he said he was not aware.

“They said it’s the IGP Monitoring Team. But I have spoken to the authorities, they said the IGP is not even aware.

“For me, if there is any crime against Dr. Joy Numieh, I will not back her. Some say she is not in my party, so I shouldn’t intervene, but she’s a Rivers daughter.”

Vanguard, however, learned that the said Mopol 19 squad reportedly arrived at Nunieh’s 3 Owuru Creek View, off Herbert Macaulay Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, residence about 4a.m, barring her from leaving for Port Harcourt International Airport to connect the early flight to Abuja.

Nunieh alleged that “this is definitely the handiwork of those who don’t want me to tell the truth about what is going on at the NDDC.

“My governor, Wike, says they have tried to pressure him to retract his warning that I should not be harmed, but he has refused.”

